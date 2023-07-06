Experts debate whether the overthrow of affirmative action admission for university admission could affect Brazilians

A Fundação Estudar promotes debate this Thursday (6.jul.2023) on the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States that overturned admission programs that consider race as a factor to enter Harvard University and the University of North Carolina and how this will affect Brazilians who want to study in the USA.

The magistrates ruled in favor, on June 29, of the group called “Students for Fair Admissions” (Students for Fair Admissions), founded by conservative activist Edward Blum. The result in the Court was 6 to 3 for the end of the racial quota.

The meeting will be attended by Beatriz Alvarenga, specialist in International Studies at Fundação Estudar; Adriana Lacombe Coiro, specialist in College Application at Fundação Estudar; Anna Venturini, PhD in Political Science, focusing on affirmative action, and Director of Affirmative Action Policies at the Ministry of Racial Equality, and Átila Sá, representative of Education USA, the US government’s education agency in Brazil.

Watch live: