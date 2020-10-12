An employee in the city of Xiamen, in southern China, pushes his way through a mountain of scrap bicycles piled up on the outskirts of the metropolis. (LIU TAO / MAXPPP)

Large Chinese cities have tackled the problem of dumps full of rusty bikes, abandoned by dozens of small businesses that have gone bankrupt. There are cemeteries in almost every major city, in Tongzhou, in eastern Beijing, or in Tangjialing, in the north of the capital. One of the most spectacular because one of the largest, was photographed by aerial drones, in Xiamen, in the province of Fujian, in the south-east of China. No less than 200,000 bicycles are stacked there. The South China Morning Post, a major daily in Hong Kong, described these deposits as “small mountains”.

The Chinese press has started talking about these bicycle cemeteries since 2018. The phenomenon is due to the explosion of the self-service bicycle system. To understand what led to this situation, we have to go back to 2015, with the appearance of the Ofo brand bikes, the first which was very successful in universities. Then, in 2016, the Mobike brand was born, of which the inhabitants of Shanghai were the first users. There is also success here and Mobike has established itself in all the major cities.

The inhabitants of central Beijing have rediscovered the pleasure of getting around by bike, quickly, in the middle of traffic jams. There was a real madness for shared bicycles, with the creation of twenty companies. Investors were there and it is said that bicycle makers got rich overnight, so much was the demand.

But after the peak, the market became saturated. Local governments then decided to limit the number of operators. In Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, the launch of new companies has been banned. The first practical questions also appeared: where to park all these bikes left anywhere by their users? Who should repair broken down bikes? …

Small businesses, unable to cope with all these technical problems, have gone bankrupt. The bikes ended up rusting and being thrown in these famous cemeteries, where recycling companies collect them. The tires are used to equip running tracks in stadiums, and the metal is recycled for industries. The goal is to send the last 25 million abandoned bicycles to recycling factories, and to eliminate this problem which plagues urban landscapes.