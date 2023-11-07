This November 7, the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas marks its first month, amid bombings and a humanitarian crisis that worsens by the minute in the besieged Gaza Strip. 31 days after the Islamist group’s deadly attack that killed 1,400 people, Israelis are holding a minute’s silence for the victims. Meanwhile, in the enclave the deaths continue to increase and there are now more than 10,000, of which at least 4,000 are boys and girls. The humanitarian situation is increasingly precarious in the besieged coastal strip: the WHO reported that some people are being operated on, including amputations, without anesthesia due to a lack of supplies in hospitals.

A month has passed since the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. On October 7, the Islamist group carried out a surprise raid and achieved what seemed impossible: overcoming the ‘Iron Dome’, Israel’s robust anti-missile defense system. That day, Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis and took more than 200 people hostage, including dozens of children and foreigners.

Since then, Israel began a gradual invasion into the Gaza Strip, with massive bombings and a ground military operation. The attacks have worsened the humanitarian crisis in the enclave and have claimed the lives of more than 10,000 Palestinians.

This Tuesday, November 7, Israelis observed a minute of silence to commemorate one month since Hamas. While new shelling was reported in Khan Younis and near the Rafah border crossing.

Below are the most notable news of the day:

​​​​

6:55 (BOG) UN: “Gaza is facing a humanitarian tragedy of colossal proportions”

Within the first month of the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued a statement denouncing the precarious situation in the Palestinian enclave.

“Gaza is facing a humanitarian tragedy of colossal proportions. Violence and restrictions are intensifying in the West Bank,” OCHA said in the message also disseminated on social networks by other United Nations agencies.

🚨 Flash appeal:#Loop is facing a humanitarian tragedy of colossal proportions. Violence and restrictions in the West Bank intensify. Food, water, shelter, health care… the needs are numerous. US$1.2 billion is required to provide life-saving aid to 2.7 million people. — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) November 6, 2023



“Food, water, shelter, medical care… the needs are numerous. $1.2 billion is needed to provide life-saving aid to 2.7 million people,” she added.

6:30 (BOG) The UN warns that its actions in Gaza are close to the “breaking point” due to lack of fuel

This Tuesday, the spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) assured that its services in Gaza are at a breaking point due to the lack of fuel in the enclave. Although more than 560 trucks of humanitarian aid have entered, none of them have carried gasoline.

For his part, the spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), Christian Lindmeier, assured that “more and more facilities are being closed and more and more life-saving means are being closed.”

6:15 (BOG) At least 23 Palestinians killed in two Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

At least 23 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes early Tuesday on the southern Gaza towns of Khan Younis and near Rafah — already where Israeli authorities have urged Palestinians to take refuge — officials said. health.

6:00 (BOG) Israel observes minute of silence to mark one month since Hamas attacks

Israel observed a minute of silence on Tuesday, November 7, to mark one month since the deadly attacks carried out by Hamas, which killed 1,400 people.

In parallel, the families of the Israeli hostages demand the release of the more than 200 people who were taken by the Islamist group.

5:30 (BOG) Netanyahu says Israel will take “overall responsibility for the security” of Gaza after war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that Israel will assume “overall responsibility for the security” of the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas.

“Israel will have, for an indefinite period, general responsibility for security,” he stated in a television interview with the American media ‘ABC News’.

The prime minister also assured that Israel would consider “small tactical pauses” in the fighting in Gaza to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid or allow the departure of hostages held by Hamas militants. However, he ruled out – again – the possibility of a ceasefire.

“There will be no ceasefire – a general ceasefire – in Gaza without the release of our hostages,” the prime minister also assured ABC News.

With Reuters and AFP