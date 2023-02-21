In Poland, President Joe Biden is expected to begin his speech on the Ukraine war and the role of NATO just days before the first anniversary of the conflict. In the last hours, Biden took the opportunity to make a surprise visit to kyiv and discuss military strategies to try to support his partner as much as possible. In parallel, President Vladimir Putin addressed his citizens in a speech in which he criticized the actions of Washington and the entire West.

It is a symbolic and weighty visit. A few days before the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the president of the United States, Joe Biden is on a trip to Eastern Europe. After a surprise visit to kyiv, this Tuesday, February 21, the US leader returned to Poland, a country with a key role in the current conflict.

From there, the president took the opportunity to thank his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, for the help his country has provided to Ukraine and NATO.

“The United States needs Poland and NATO as much as NATO needs the United States. We have to guarantee security in Europe. It is that basic,” Biden said regarding Poland, which shares more than 500 kilometers of border with Ukraine.

The American assured that, at this moment, NATO is “stronger than ever.” US national media have speculated about the possibility of the Democrat’s government announcing an increase in permanent troops in Poland, which currently number 11,000.

On Monday he made a “surprise visit” to Kiev to show his unconditional support ahead of the first anniversary since the Russian invasion, a visit in which he announced a new budget of $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Regarding the visit, Duda praised it as “spectacular” and said that Biden’s presence in the country “boosted the morale of Ukraine’s defenders.”

“It is a sign that the free world, and its greatest leader, the president of the United States, is by his side,” said the Polish president in the meeting with Biden.

The White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that in Tuesday’s speech the president would outline the importance of the measures that democracies take regarding this conflict, since it will have an impact on themselves in the coming years.

But while the US president is expected to speak, his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, beat him to it. With a completely different view of things.

In his classic address to the nation, Putin took the opportunity to criticize the actions of the West and ensure that the countries that make it up believe they are “entitled to everything.”

“After years of colonialism and imperialism, they believe that they can do what they want in all corners of the world,” Putin said, surrounded by Russian flags and senior officials of his government who followed the speech.

Amid this tug of war, the conflict in Ukraine has already left tens of thousands dead, devastated the Ukrainian infrastructure system and impacted the world economy.

News in development….