reward offered Death of Sjaak (72), who just lost his partner to corona, shocks village: “He has had so much grief”

June 22

The elderly man who was killed in a burglary at his home in Berkhout last week, had recently become a widower. The 72-year-old Sjaak Groot lost his partner to the corona virus, the police announced tonight in Opsporing Verzocht. Fellow villagers of the victim, called uncle Sjaak in the village, are stunned by his violent death. ,,That someone would do such a thing, for a few rotten pieces of paper. Don’t you get mad at such guys?”