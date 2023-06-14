Premiere registered 108,000 views on Facebook by Tuesday night; Bolsonaro had broadcasts with millions of views

A live of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) held on Tuesday (June 13, 2023) recorded a timid audience when compared to other live broadcasts made by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during his government, from 2019 to 2022.

For Manoel Fernandes, director of the data analysis company bitesBolsonarism “dominated” the technique of communication on social media while the left, in general, failed to digitize its network of supporters. “Bolsonarist militancy was born in the digital world and dominated this market. And the militancy of the left, the PT and the leftist parties, is very analogical”said the expert Power360.

“Bolsonaro was forged within this world of the social network. Lula, no. Lula was forged within the analogue world. In fact, while Bolsonaro was practically born as a digital politician in this universe, Lula is in a transition process both he and the government’s communication structure”declared Fernandes.

At the channel Lula’s official video on YouTube, “Conversation with the president” had around 6,000 simultaneous views. Until 23:50 on Tuesday (June 13), 14 hours after the live, there were 108,143 views accumulated on the video platform. no longer Facebookwhere the live was also shown in real time, 104,755 thousand views were registered until the same time.

In comparison, the lives Bolsonaro’s most watched videos accumulate millions of viewers. The most viewed (watch here) was broadcast in August 2021, when the former president recorded it in Eldorado (SP), the city where he spent his adolescence.

the 2nd live Bolsonaro’s most attended parade was the September 7 parade in Brasília (DF). Close the top 3 The streaming from an official statement on November 1, 2022, 1 day after the former president was defeated by Lula in the 2nd round of elections.

In the speech, which lasted only 2 minutes and 3 seconds, Bolsonaro avoided mentioning the election result or Lula’s name and stated that he would continue “fulfilling all the commandments of the Constitution”.

O Power360 considered the cumulative views in Bolsonaro’s broadcasts from the date of publication until Tuesday (June 13).

Until the closing of this report, the live de Lula had been on the air for about 14 hours. Therefore, “Conversation with the President” can still “bomb” and reach millions of views. Manoel Fernandes, however, considers this unlikely. According to him, the peak of accesses is registered in the first 12 hours. That is, the audience should not have a significant increase in the coming weeks.

According to the director of Bites, Lula and Bolsonaro adopted 2 formats of lives many different: “There is a classic model, which was adopted by President Lula, which is the interview. Someone asks, he answers. And Bolsonaro’s model, which he created, in which he himself was the ‘showman’, with that informality that his public liked”.



Playback/Facebook – 21.Aug.2021 Above, excerpt from Bolsonaro’s most watched live, with 13 million views

For the specialist in digital media analysis, Bolsonaro’s choice is more effective in reaching a wider audience and in communicating with his supporters, who identify with the “aesthetics” presented by the former Chief Executive in the broadcasts.

“Former President Bolsonaro had the ability, based on an aesthetic created in the lives, to draw more attention than President Lula’s lives”he said.

In the analysis of Manoel Fernandes, the 1st live transmission of the current president did not have a satisfactory result. “I understand that when you decide to occupy a space to call people’s attention on networks in the digital universe, as President Lula proposed, he has to innovate, and he didn’t. This live does not bring innovation variables”he declared.

SPRAYED COMMUNICATION

The director of Bites said that the communication “More pulverized” de Lula may have influenced the audience of his live broadcast. For him, Bolsonaro “concentrated almost all of his energy” on social networks – which may have helped the former president in this regard.

“There came a time when he [Bolsonaro] refused to speak with the classic professional media vehicles and there was only that space left, so if you wanted to know, being a Bolsonarist or not, you would have to be on his live. Today, if I want to know what President Lula says, I can see it in the newspaper, I can see it on TV, I can see it on social media”he stated.

“TALK WITH THE PRESIDENT”

Lula’s weekly live will be presented by journalist Marcos Uchôa. The 1st transmission was a friendly conversation, with questions that allowed the president to give the messages he would like to pass on. Uchôa left the global networko in November 2021, after 34 years working at the station. signed a contract with TV Brazil in March of this year.

The conversation was also shown on TV Brazilbut there was no live broadcast on YouTube or on the state broadcaster’s social networks.

“We work harder than at any time in our history because we found a country destroyed and we had to rebuild. Anyone who has already renovated a house, a garage, a wall knows that renovating and rebuilding is much more difficult than doing something new. As we had a huge number of public policies that had worked, we then decided to recreate these public policies so that, as of now, on July 2nd, we could launch a large program of works for national development, infrastructure works in all the areas”, said Lula at the beginning of the transmission.

Watch the entire live (32min20s):