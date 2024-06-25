A duel of very different needs will take place today on date 3 of group D of the Euro Cup. France measure your strength against Poland at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund in search of the lead.

According to the criteria of

Francewhich is one of the candidates for the title, has raised a series of doubts due to its lack of goals in the first two games: it won by the smallest difference in the debut against Austria and could not go beyond 0-0 against Netherlands.

Victory of France. Photo:EFE AND AFP Share

The good news for the Gauls is the presence of Kylian Mbappé, who was not against the Dutch due to a blow to the nose, but has a great chance of playing against the Poles. Of course, with a protective mask.

“He’s getting better every day,” said the France coach Didier Deschamps. “The mask limits vision a little. With its protection, in certain situations it limits the angle of vision. You have to get used to it,” he said.

It should be noted that France comes into the game with qualification to the round of 16 in its pocket after Spain’s victory and Italy’s draw in group B, results that already ensure it is one of the best third parties.

Didier Deschamps Photo:AFP Share

On the other hand, Poland is forced to win if it does not want to say goodbye to the tournament early, after the two defeats against the Netherlands and Austria.

The card that the Polish team has up its sleeve is the scorer Robert Lewandowski, who returns from an injury and will be part of the actions. “My goal is to play from the beginning and for 90 minutes, but I won’t say that it will be one hundred percent like that. I’m coming back after an injury,” Robert noted before the game.

“It was a difficult moment not being able to or being part of the team due to the injury. I had to train individually. It was a drama for me. After so many years in the national team, I wanted to be able to play here one hundred percent. They were difficult times. “I wanted to be part of the team outside, in the locker room, spending time together… Now I’m ready,” he added.

Probable lineups:

France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernández; Tchouameni, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembele, Barcola, Mbappé.

Poland: Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Szymanski, Moder, Zieliński, Zalewski; Urbański, Lewandowski.

LIVE France vs. Poland