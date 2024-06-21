The selection of France Today it takes on a challenge worthy of its stars and measures itself against the always difficult Netherlands in a clash that promises to be one of the most outstanding of the group stage of the Euro Cup.

The meeting, in the stadium Red Bull Arena Leipzig On date 2 of group D, they face two teams that have just triumphed in their debuts, but must convince after leaving certain doubts.

The selected one France comes from having a bad time against Austria and winning by a complicated 1-0, in which the result took a back seat after the hard blow that Kylian Mbappé suffered on his face.

The star of real Madrid He collided with a rival and his nose was the most damaged, so he had to be replaced. Today, against the Dutch he will be a substitute in coach Didier Deschamps’ team and if he sees minutes he will do so with a special mask.

For its part, Netherlands, that comes from coming back against Polinia in the debut and winning 1-2, goes to the field with its stellar roster, coach Ronald Koeman wants to hit the table in the group.

Formations

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké, Reijnders, Schouten, Frimpong, Gakpo, Simons and Memphis.

France: Maignan, Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembelé, Griezmann and Thuram.

LIVE from France vs. Netherlands