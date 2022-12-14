LIVE, France vs Morocco, Qatar World Cup semifinal

Two stars shine in the firmament of Qatar. One bears the “10” of Franceleads the scoring table and pursues all records at a devilish pace.

The other does not have a number, nor does she sign million-dollar contracts, nor autographs, but she has opened a gap among the four best on the planet.

kylian mbappewhich alone embodies the offensive dynamite of France in 2022, challenges the Moroccan defense, one of the sensations of the competition, on the way to becoming legendary by force to tear down historical milestones.

The best defense against the most renowned attack, the defense that no one has been able to break -the only goal against was scored at an own goal- against a devastating device made up of four renowned attackers, Mbappé, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud under the baton of Antoine Griezmann.

With them France seeks to overcome the fort against which they crashed Belgium and Croatia in the group stage, Spain in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarterfinals, all of them frustrated at not being able to break the Moroccan line. The champion arrives on notice.

He also knows that the resistance on the pitch will be compounded by the hostile climate in the stands, because Morocco it has been able to capitalize on the popular support of the first World Cup organized on Arab lands.

