LIVE: France turns the result against Australia

November 22, 2022
France

France wins its first match.

France wins its first match.

At this time, the world champion wins her first match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

A France with injured and absent wins against Australia. The Oceanicos scored the first goal through the midfielder Craig Goodwin at minute nine and then, at minute 27, Adrien Rabiot scored the goal for the recent world champions. Then, at 31, Oliver Giroud scored the second for those led by Didier Deschamps.

In addition, the Europeans had to replace Lucas Hernandez with Theo Hernandez. Apparently due to injury.

See below the goals of the match:

The goals of France

Australia’s goal

