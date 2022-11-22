LIVE: France turns the result against Australia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
France wins its first match.
France wins its first match.
At this time, the world champion wins her first match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 22, 2022, 03:39 PM
A France with injured and absent wins against Australia. The Oceanicos scored the first goal through the midfielder Craig Goodwin at minute nine and then, at minute 27, Adrien Rabiot scored the goal for the recent world champions. Then, at 31, Oliver Giroud scored the second for those led by Didier Deschamps.
In addition, the Europeans had to replace Lucas Hernandez with Theo Hernandez. Apparently due to injury.
See below the goals of the match:
The goals of France
Australia’s goal
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT
SPORTS WRITING
November 22, 2022, 03:39 PM
