France will supply hundreds of old but still functional armored vehicles to Ukraine. In addition, Paris will also supply Aster 30 rockets to the country. And the Russian army is recruiting about 30,000 people a month for the war in Ukraine, according to British experts. This was evident from the daily message from the secret service of the Ministry of Defense in London on Saturday. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

