Gauls and Africans settle the team that will play the decisive match next Sunday against Argentina. Those led by Didier Deschamps want to defend the maximum title and are emerging as the favorites to keep their third star. For their part, Walid Regragui’s men want to continue writing history in the football books of Africa. I followed live all the incidents of the semifinal that takes place in the Al Bayt stadium.

The World Cup begins to be defined. After Argentina’s victory over Croatia last Tuesday, it is now the turn of France and Morocco, who will fight in the Al Bayt stadium to reach the final next Sunday. The loser will go to third place on Saturday.

On the one hand, ‘Le Blues’ arrive at this instance after a tough battle against England and with Kylian Mbappé as one of the great figures of the World Cup. With the aim of defending the crown, those led by Didier Deschamps will face Morocco, the big surprise of the contest.

‘The Lions of the Atlas’ were the executioners of Spain, Portugal and became the first African country to advance to the top four and will go for one more hit against France.

I followed all the incidents of the game live: