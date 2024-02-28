Israel-HamasFour Palestinian children in a hospital in Gaza have died due to dehydration and malnutrition. Seven other children are in critical condition for the same reason. This is reported by the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
