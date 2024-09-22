Independiente Santa Fe has managed to stay in the top eight of the League, although it has four postponed matches and has not competed since last September 1st, when it drew 1-1 away against Junior. This Saturday it begins to regain ground, with the mission of staying in the top eight, when it visits Fortaleza at the stadium with a roof (8 pm TV on Win Sports and Win +).

Santa Fe fans have been missing the return of their team, which is back on the scene with the aim of showing that the competitive break has helped it to tighten its screws and that it will not be a disadvantage, since Santa Fe needs to strengthen its position in the table, where it currently has 13 points.

