Listen live to Formula 1 in Canada here

Max Verstappen again dominates Formula 1 this year, who will be driving his laps in Canada this weekend. Here, the world champion hopes to further expand his considerable lead in the World Cup battle (53 points over Sergio Pérez). If he does that with a win, he will also equal the number of victories (41) of Ayrton Senna – a great honor. We’ll see if he succeeds. Or listen, because above you can listen to all sessions: the training sessions, the qualification and the race.