Max Verstappen seems ready for the start of the season, Nyck de Vries a creditable fourth on the second day of testing

For Max Verstappen, the test days in Bahrain are already over. After a day and a half behind the wheel of the RB19, it looks like the world champion can look forward to next week’s first grand prix with confidence. He clocked the second fastest time, a 1.31.650, just behind Guanyu Zhou (1.31.610) who was on faster tyres. Nyck de Vries finished fourth in a creditable way.