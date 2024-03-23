After a “messy” start to the week, Max Verstappen “unexpectedly” got it done again in qualifying. From pole position he can start the hunt for his third victory of the season in as many races. Will the world champion get real competition in Australia for the first time, or will it be another 'walk in the park'? You won't miss a moment with this live blog!
#LIVE #Formula #Verstappen39s #race #smoke #early #story
Gleisi, Dirceu and Lula's minister go to “pro-democracy” events
Demonstrations were called by the left in the country and abroad, but they were empty and had little support from...
Leave a Reply