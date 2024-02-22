Max Verstappen was more than a second faster than the competition in Bahrain on Wednesday, during the first day of Formula 1 testing. What does day two bring? Three-time world champion Verstappen will be in action in the afternoon session (from 1:00 PM Dutch time), during the morning session (until 12:00 PM) it will be the turn of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez. Here you can stay informed of all developments via our live blog!

#LIVE #Formula #Sergio #Pérez39s #brakes #catch #fire #Charles #Leclerc #records #fastest #time