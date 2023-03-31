Why Mercedes is already throwing the towel in Formula 1: “You no longer have the strength of the past with 200 million”

Only driven two of the 23 races and Mercedes has already given up all hope of the world title. Why? ,,Breaking up that lead is done in hundredths of a second and Red Bull is not standing still either. That will be impossible,” says racing driver Tom Coronel. Jan Lammers, sporting director of the Zandvoort GP, thinks that the soup is not eaten so hot. “It is creating lee for yourself.”