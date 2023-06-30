Jos Verstappen also in action.

Not only Max but also Jos Verstappen will be in action during the Austrian Grand Prix. Father Jos takes part in the so-called Legends Parade on the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

He is not the only former Formula 1 driver who will race around the circuit on both Saturday and Sunday. David Coulthard (McLaren M6B), Juan Pablo Montoya (McLaren M8F), Mark Weber (Lola 1165) and Alexander Würz (McLaren M8C) also get into a 1960s and 1970s car, as well Helmut Marko (BRM 157), the current top advisor at the championship team Red Bull.