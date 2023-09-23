Is this man a formidable competitor for Max Verstappen this morning (3 p.m. local time) when it comes to pole position? It was in 2021 Lando Norris has once been at the front in Russia, while he despite nine podium finishes, he is still waiting for his first GP victory. Some other drivers with ten podiums and no wins? Nick Heidfeld, Stefan Johansson, Chris Amon and Romain Grosjean.

McLaren had a bit of a false start this year, but has since recovered made up a lot of ground. In Singapore the orange brigade has a new one update package introduced and that seems to be the next step in the right direction. Teammate Oscar Piastri has the upgrades for the first time in Japan and was narrowly behind Norris in P3 in FP3 earlier today.