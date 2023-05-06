For the second time, the Formula 1 circus will pitch its tents in Miami this weekend. Once again racing is on a street circuit, so in advance world champion Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Pérez again seem to be the main candidates for victory. Or is it completely different? You won’t miss a moment via our live blogs, so from 8 p.m. also not from VT1!

#LIVE #Formula #Max #Verstappen #significantly #faster #rest #bad #luck #Nyck #Vries