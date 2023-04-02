Podcast Formula 1 | “What would happen if Perez were 24 points ahead of Verstappen?”

A weekend without racing in Formula 1, but it is not quiet in the F1 world. Would Red Bull have to choose between Verstappen or Perez? Can Hamilton race for fifth place? And what did Mercedes do wrong? In Pitstop, the Formula 1 podcast of AD Sportwereld, presenter Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Marijn Abbenhuijs, Arjan Schouten and Tom Coronel.