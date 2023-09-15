This is where it’s all going to happen this weekend. Singapore once had the first F1 race under artificial lights and now the whole thing will again take place in the dark. That will be on something modified Marina Bay Street Circuit to happen. The part called ‘The Float’ is being renovated and therefore we do not have the characteristic sharp bends. There is one for that extra straight piece took its place. Normally that is to the advantage of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who has never won here, but:



“I think we’re here not that competitive are like on other circuits,” says Verstappen about the tight track with a lot of downforce. “The street circuits are difficult for our car. I still think we can do very well here, but it will be more difficult.” Last year was Sergio Pérez the best here and of course he likes a street circuit.

By the way, there was also talk about adding one fourth DRS zone, but until the disappointment of many drivers the FIA ​​has not decided to do this. The teams were asked for input weeks ago, but according to the motorsport federation there was “no clear consensus”.