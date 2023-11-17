The first free practice on the Las Vegas street circuit turned out to be a huge anticlimax due to a loose manhole cover. This made the second practice session, which starts much later than planned, all the more important for Max Verstappen and his competitors. Will everyone remain unscathed? From (approximately) 11:30 AM you won’t miss anything in our live blog!
#LIVE #Formula #Max #Verstappen #close #top #time #Fernando #Alonso #pushing #limit
HS Turku | A group of youths attacked the homes of those who pointed out their behavior – Now they have to face their victims face to face
The youth threw eggs at houses and cars. They had selected the subjects on the basis that adults had remarked...