With Max Verstappen starting from pole position, the lights go out at 7 a.m. for the Japanese Grand Prix. In 2022 and 2023, the three-time world champion was supreme at Suzuka and he hopes to repeat that feat again today. Can Verstappen forget his failure in Australia two weeks ago by taking his third win of the season? Follow the race via our live blog below.

