Everything is going according to plan for Max Verstappen this weekend in Mexico. The three-time world champion recorded the fastest time in all free practice sessions in the home race of his teammate Sergio Pérez. He therefore started qualifying as the favorite at 11 p.m. Dutch time. Will Verstappen take pole for Sunday’s race? Follow it in our live blog.

