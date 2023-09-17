The Singapore street circuit is one of the few tracks where Max Verstappen has never won in his already illustrious Formula 1 career. The chance that this will change today is very small, because the world champion starts outside the top 10 and overtaking is extremely difficult here. Will Max’s unprecedented run of ten victories in a row come to an end under the artificial lights? From 2 p.m. you won’t miss a moment here!
#LIVE #Formula #Max #Verstappen #started #move #Ferraris #building #gap #strong #start
Formula 1 | Will Verstappen manage to rise from the 11th grid to the top? HS follows the Singapore gp
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz starts from the pole.Red Bull Max Verstappen's winning streak is threatened when the Formula 1 World Series...
Leave a Reply