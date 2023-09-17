The Singapore street circuit is one of the few tracks where Max Verstappen has never won in his already illustrious Formula 1 career. The chance that this will change today is very small, because the world champion starts outside the top 10 and overtaking is extremely difficult here. Will Max’s unprecedented run of ten victories in a row come to an end under the artificial lights? From 2 p.m. you won’t miss a moment here!

#LIVE #Formula #Max #Verstappen #started #move #Ferraris #building #gap #strong #start