On his first appearance of the new Formula 1 year, Max Verstappen was 'normally' a lot faster than his competitors. During the morning session of the first day of testing in Bahrain, he completed no fewer than 66 laps and was seven tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc. Does Max continue that line after the lunch break? We will also follow the afternoon session in the live blog below from 1 p.m.
Noud Bemelen
Latest update:
12:09
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Formula #Max #Verstappen #earned #lunch #break #productive #morning #fastest #time
Leave a Reply