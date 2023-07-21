After the resignation, several names world champions it up for Nyck de Vries. Like that Sebastian Vettel the “cruel that it comes to an end like this”, while Lewis Hamilton spoke of one “premature” decision. “That’s how Red Bull works”, said the Briton, who worked with the Frisian at Mercedes. “I was certainly surprised by this decision for poor Nyck. He’s such a nice, talented guy. The future still smiles at him and good options will come his way.”