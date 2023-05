With video Max Verstappen beams after victory: ‘I enjoyed it, it was a very strong race’

Max Verstappen was beaming in Miami. He won the Formula 1 race in the American city for the second year in a row and did so after a flawless catch-up race. “Starting from ninth and then winning is very satisfying,” said the two-time Red Bull world champion. “I enjoyed it, it was a very strong race.”