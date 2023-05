Russian driver Daniil Kviat will race at Lamborghini under the Italian flag

Russian racing driver Daniil Kviat will race under the Italian flag. Kviat, who raced in Formula 1 for AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) and Red Bull, is entering endurance racing at Lamborghini. This year he is still a test driver, but next year he will drive the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the World Championship long-distance racing.