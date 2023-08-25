3:40 pm
Light rain during race?
Max Verstappen can possibly get ready for one wet home race on the Zandvoort circuit. Although expectations still insecure are, according to Weather plaza chance of light showers which may cross the west of the Netherlands during the race on Sunday afternoon. Read more here.
On the rain radar below we see that it is currently still sunny and dry is in Zandvoort. But we can expect something in the course of the race weekend…
15:29
Free practice 1
Another half hour! Check in the resume from free practice 1 what happened today in the dunes of Zandvoort. Max Verstappen was immediately the fastest, but did not come out of the battle completely unscathed. Read the report here as well.
15:19
stroopwafels
Bee Mercedes they deal with one filled stomach back on for the second free practice. Earlier we saw Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo even busy with stroopwafels. Maybe a bit hackneyed, but nice!
15:07
‘Atmosphere was good’ in trains
About 40,000 people are this morning by train arrived in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix, the NS said. It was already busy at Zandvoort station early in the morning and the platforms at Amsterdam Central and Haarlem were also full of racing fans. On the circuit, such a 105,000 visitors expected.
After noon, when the first training had started, the main crowds in the trains had passed. “Everything went well, the atmosphere was good. Sometimes people had to wait a while for the next train to be able to take travelers to the next stations,” explains a spokeswoman. The NS divided the passengers over the trains in doses, because people from all over want to go to Zandvoort.
After Amsterdam, the train stops at four intermediate stations, namely stations Sloterdijk, Halfweg-Zwanenburg, Haarlem Spaarnwoude and Haarlem. Between Amsterdam Central and Zandvoort, the NS leaves during the race weekend every five minutes ride a train. There will be such 300 additional personnel deployed.
15:02
Watch Dutch GP with Doornbos and Kamphues
Ziggo introduces a new interactive way to experience the F1 race in Zandvoort from the couch on Sunday: Watch Along. With this new format, the TV channel of the Netherlands offers all fans the opportunity to watch how Robert Doornbos and Rob Kamphues experience the race. The duo also answers with special guest Guus Meeuwis questions from fans. Read more here.
2:55 pm
Qualifying Formula 2
The audience in Zandvoort has just watched qualifying in Formula 2. The American has Jack Crawford pole position grabbed for the main race from Sunday. The end of the session was disrupted by several red flags, including with less than one minute to go. The drivers therefore had to abort rounds and that didn’t necessarily suit Crawford very badly.
Richard Verschoor van Amersfoort Racing ends qualifying in P14.
14:43
Total costs 80 million: this is how Dutch GP is financed
The Dutch Grand Prix has one gigantic costworn for three years by six Dutch family businesses. About the financial setup behind the racing spectacle in the Dutch dunes. “There is one here blueprint for a lot of events, who all want to know how they got this out of the ground here.” Read the whole story here.
13:34
At Red Bull Racing they check the floor of the world champion. They have until 4 p.m., because then the second training is already on the schedule. If there are any further developments in Zandvoort, we will report them here very much see you soon!
13:30
End of VT1
That was it…but not before Max Verstappen through the gravel trap went! That may not have been the intention, although it seems to be not so bad. In any case, he gave the Dutch fans what they wanted in this training: many laps and the fastest time.
13:23
Verstappen has to slalom a bit towards the end, grabs another slipstream and puts it on P1: 1.11.852.
13:20
Green light
We are loose again and Verstappen immediately left on soft rubber! He will make an attempt to improve the fastest time of his teammate.
13:18
We will also not see Stroll in this first training. Problems with the power unit on his Aston Martin.
While Hülkenberg’s Haas is hoisted away.
13:13
Code red
Hülkenberg has made a slide at the end of the circuit! The German is facing the wrong direction with his Hare, but fortunately the contact with the wall was not too bad. Nevertheless, we have a red flag, because that car has to get out of there.
13:07
It’s nice and busy again in the Zandvoort dunes. Only five cars are in the garage, the rest are outside! Another 22 minutes.
Two drivers have not yet clocked a time: Norris and Stroll.
13:06
‘My God’, says Verrstappen, after he has to anchor heavily for two vehicles in front.
13:02
Right, that’s what we were waiting for: a 1.12.439 from Pérez.
Verstappen is still out on hard rubber.
12:59
Sargeant has had softs screwed under his Williams and sets the fastest time: 1.12.814. Several drivers are now on ‘red’, including Pérez.
12:58
Stroll’s teammate, Alonso, now blasts through the gravel in the Hans Ernst Bocht with his Aston Martin.
12:55
Stroll hears a funny noise and his team has to get back inside right away! The Canadian didn’t have time yet and had only just hit the asphalt… But: you also have such a first training session for that.
Here’s a moment from Hülkenberg just now:
12:54
Our Japanese friend tested some aerodynamic things in the opening phase.
