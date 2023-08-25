3:40 pm



Light rain during race?

Max Verstappen can possibly get ready for one wet home race on the Zandvoort circuit. Although expectations still insecure are, according to Weather plaza chance of light showers which may cross the west of the Netherlands during the race on Sunday afternoon. Read more here.

On the rain radar below we see that it is currently still sunny and dry is in Zandvoort. But we can expect something in the course of the race weekend…