With the world title already in his pocket, Max Verstappen starts the last month of the Formula 1 season. His goal: to equal and preferably improve on the record of 13 races won. He can achieve the first at the American GP. You can follow all sessions in Austin closely in our live blogs, including VT2 from 00.00! Due to a tire test, that training takes an hour and a half today.
#LIVE #Formula #Extended #training #Max #Verstappen #Austin
HS Hyvinkää | Eyeless cruelty to a kitten: A tame animal was knocked out of a car in a garbage bag
A small, seriously injured kitten fought to free itself from the garbage bag. Then the vet stated that there was...
Leave a Reply