With the world title already in his pocket, Max Verstappen starts the last month of the Formula 1 season. His goal: to equal and preferably improve on the record of 13 races won. He can achieve the first at the American GP. You can follow all sessions in Austin closely in our live blogs, including VT2 from 00.00! Due to a tire test, that training takes an hour and a half today.

