Mercedes already gives up title fight in Formula 1: ‘The gap with Red Bull cannot be closed quickly’

The season in Formula 1 is only two races under way, but Mercedes already claims that the team will not make up the gap with Red Bull this year. “It is not realistic to think that we can close the gap in the short term, it will be months before we have a car equivalent to Red Bull’s,” team boss Toto Wolff told Autosport.com.