On the first day of training in Bahrain, it was Mercedes that showed surprisingly strong results. Max Verstappen clocked the sixth fastest time twice, but the expectation is that he will be there again when qualifying takes place later this afternoon (from 4 p.m.). From 1:30 PM the men still have one hour to make the final preparations and you won't miss a moment in our live blog.

