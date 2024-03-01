On the first day of training in Bahrain, it was Mercedes that showed surprisingly strong results. Max Verstappen clocked the sixth fastest time twice, but the expectation is that he will be there again when qualifying takes place later this afternoon (from 4 p.m.). From 1:30 PM the men still have one hour to make the final preparations and you won't miss a moment in our live blog.
#LIVE #Formula #Alonso #narrowly #falls #Verstappen39s #top #time #differences #small #final #training
Press review – “A massacre where flour is mixed with blood”: the press on the deaths in Gaza City
return to homepage / Programs / press review First modification: 01/03/2024 - 14:15 07:49 We open Press Review with the...
Leave a Reply