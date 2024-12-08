The drivers and teams face the last test of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship. At stake, the constructors’ title.

13:45 Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg also say goodbye to Haas The Spaniard and the British are not the only ones who say goodbye to their team or directly from the grid in this Abu Dhabi GP (Esteban Ocon already did it after the Qatar GP): Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg say goodbye to Haas, although Only the German, who is leaving for Sauber, will continue in Formula 1. In the future Audi team Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou say goodbye to the grid, while Franco Colapinto and Checo Pérez, along to the RB pilots, they are at the expense of what is decided at the Milton Keynes headquarters.

13:45 Second place is also at stake today… In addition, there is also another open duel between McLaren and Ferrari: the drivers’ runners-up: Lando Norris (349) has eight points ahead of Charles Leclerc (341), although with the Monegasque’s penalty, everything becomes even more difficult for him. British.

13:44 This is the fight between Ferrari and Mclaren…

13:43 McLaren wants to break his streak… McLaren has not won the Team World Cup for ten years: 26 years, since those from Woking took it in 1998 with Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard.

13:42 This is Pirelli’s report for Yas Marina… These are the games available for each driver, as well as the most plausible strategies for this Abu Dhabi GP.

13:40 It is Hamilton’s last with Mercedes… I got a finger in my eye… What a moment

13:39 Let’s not forget the Nano… Fernando Alonso has not been able to have a good season, but the reality is that his presence in a World Cup still does not go unnoticed. Even in this last GP of the season…

13:36 Sainz will start third… Let’s see if the Spaniard takes the podium in his last race with the Italian team…

13:36 What a standing ovation to Carlos Sainz from his team…

13:35 A summary of a historic World Cup…

13:32 This will be Hamilton’s last race with Mercedes… It corresponds to his 246th career with the team…

13:30 Mercedes’ emotional video to say goodbye to Hamilton… Hair on end…

13:29 The photo of the protagonists of the 2024 World Cup…

13:28 People like Sinner did not want to miss the closing GP of the season…

13:26 This is how the Constructors’ World Cup currently stands McLaren leads the Constructors’ classification with 640 points, 21 more than Ferrari, second with 619. The Woking team’s cars will start from the first positions, with Sainz behind them. But Leclerc will start from last position, which complicates the Italian team’s options.

13:22 This is how the classification of the last GP of the season looked… McLaren 640 points. Ferrari 619 points. Red Bull 581 points. Mercedes 446 points. Aston Martin 92 points. Alpine 59 points. Haas 54 points. RB 46 points. Williams 17 pts. Kick Sauber 4 pts.

13:21 This is how the pilots have arrived at Yas Marina…

13:19 Double in the classification for McLaren… McLaren scored a double in qualifying with Lando Norris, who will start from pole, and Oscar Piastri, second. This allows them to leave the Constructors’ World Cup within their reach.

13:18 It is also the end of Hamilton with Mercedes…

13:12 Aston Martin has been one of the teams that has disappointed the most… Even so, Pedro de la Rosa seems not to throw in the towel for the next World Cup.

13:11 Today is the day that Carlos Sainz will say goodbye to Ferrari Everything is ready from the Italian team to say goodbye to the Spanish star as he deserves…