Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) left the headquarters of the federal courts in Miami on Tuesday after being booked and prosecuted for 37 charges filed against him in the case of the secret documents found in his Florida home, charges to which he pleaded “not guilty.”

Trump’s lawyers, who did not speak and kept his arms folded the entire time, called for him to stand trial by jury.

Trump, the first president or former president in US history to face federal impeachment, he was booked with fingerprinting and photograph and later appeared before federal judge Jonathan Goodman.

The full reading of the 37 charges brought against him by a Grand Jury for handling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago was not carried out because his lawyers said it was not necessary, since they already knew about them.

Waltine Nauta, a Trump aide, who is also accused in the same case, was not prosecuted this Tuesday because he did not have a lawyer who could represent him in this court and a new hearing was scheduled for June 27 before Judge Edwin Torres.

“We certainly plead not guilty,” Todd Blanche, Trump’s lawyer, said in the courtroom during the hearing.

What you need to know about the impeachment against Trump

According to the accusation, Donald Trump endangered the “national security” of the United States by taking confidential documents, some of them with nuclear secrets.

The former Republican president, who is running for a second term next year, He then faces 37 charges, such as “illegal withholding of national security information” and “obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment.

He is also accused of false testimony and collusion with his personal assistant Walt Nauta -also prosecuted- to hide documents requested by the FBI.

And it is that the law of the United States obliges presidents to send all their emails, letters and other working documents to the National Archives once their term is over. It also prohibits storing state secrets in unauthorized and insecure places.

The documents found in the search at Mar-a-Lago.

The tycoon could have avoided charges – which carry up to 20 years in jail – if he had allowed National Archives officials to retrieve all official government documents last year.

Under pressure, Trump returned in January 2022 15 boxes of documents he had at his Mar-a-Lago Florida residence, including personal letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump’s lawyer found another 38 classified documents in 30 boxes stored in a warehouse and turned them over to the FBI on June 3, 2022, claiming that was it. However, another 34 boxes were still hidden. On August 8, 2022, the FBI raided the home and found 102 more classified files, including 27 in the former president’s office.

