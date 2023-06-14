Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) left the headquarters of the federal courts in Miami on Tuesday after being booked and prosecuted for 37 charges filed against him in the case of the secret documents found in his Florida home, charges to which he pleaded “not guilty.”
Trump’s lawyers, who did not speak and kept his arms folded the entire time, called for him to stand trial by jury.
Trump, the first president or former president in US history to face federal impeachment, he was booked with fingerprinting and photograph and later appeared before federal judge Jonathan Goodman.
The full reading of the 37 charges brought against him by a Grand Jury for handling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago was not carried out because his lawyers said it was not necessary, since they already knew about them.
Waltine Nauta, a Trump aide, who is also accused in the same case, was not prosecuted this Tuesday because he did not have a lawyer who could represent him in this court and a new hearing was scheduled for June 27 before Judge Edwin Torres.
“We certainly plead not guilty,” Todd Blanche, Trump’s lawyer, said in the courtroom during the hearing.
What you need to know about the impeachment against Trump
According to the accusation, Donald Trump endangered the “national security” of the United States by taking confidential documents, some of them with nuclear secrets.
The former Republican president, who is running for a second term next year, He then faces 37 charges, such as “illegal withholding of national security information” and “obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment.
He is also accused of false testimony and collusion with his personal assistant Walt Nauta -also prosecuted- to hide documents requested by the FBI.
And it is that the law of the United States obliges presidents to send all their emails, letters and other working documents to the National Archives once their term is over. It also prohibits storing state secrets in unauthorized and insecure places.
The tycoon could have avoided charges – which carry up to 20 years in jail – if he had allowed National Archives officials to retrieve all official government documents last year.
Under pressure, Trump returned in January 2022 15 boxes of documents he had at his Mar-a-Lago Florida residence, including personal letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump’s lawyer found another 38 classified documents in 30 boxes stored in a warehouse and turned them over to the FBI on June 3, 2022, claiming that was it. However, another 34 boxes were still hidden. On August 8, 2022, the FBI raided the home and found 102 more classified files, including 27 in the former president’s office.
Trump leaves court
The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, left the federal court in Miami after 3 in the afternoon, Colombia time.
The Republican will now head to New Jersey, where a campaign fundraising event is scheduled tonight and a speech in which he refers to the arraignment he faced on Tuesday.
The White House responds
The White House reiterated that President Joe Biden has not been involved in any way in the judicial processes facing former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), the day the first hearing for 37 federal charges against him is held.
“He has not been involved. The president has always been very, very clear. The Justice Department is independent,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press conference.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges in the indictment alleging that he mishandled classified documents brought to his Mar-a-Lago resort and engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty
According to CNN, the former Republican president has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Journalists present report that Trump had his arms crossed and that he spoke constantly with his lawyers.
Arraignment begins
The Reuters agency reports that at this time the judge is already reading the 37 charges against the former president.
Trump’s lawyer speaks
Outside the court where Trump’s appearance is taking place, his lawyer Alina Habba once again denounced that the former president is the victim of a witch hunt and that the case against the Republican is part of a politicization of the country’s judicial system.
Trump enters the courtroom
US media report that former US President Donald Trump has already entered court to have the 37 charges he faces in the case of classified documents read to him.
trump arrested
Chain CNN reports that former President Donald Trump was “arrested by Deputy US Marshals and his and his co-defendant Walt Nauta’s registration process is complete.”
However, details of what happens in the room are unknown, since the media or cameras were not allowed to enter.
Trump arrives at court
Trump arrived at the Miami court to face charges for keeping secret documents. He was received by several of his sympathizers who are organized on the sides of the streets and who shouted slogans supporting him.
“On the way to the court, witch hunt!” He wrote on his social network TruthSocial when I was in the car.
Trump on his way to court
Former President Donald Trump addresses the federal courthouse in Miami from his golf club in Doral, Florida. He is scheduled to appear in court at 3 pm local time (2 pm Colombian time).
Trump against the prosecutor and Biden
Former United States President Donald Trump railed against special counsel Jack Smith, whom he called a “ruffian,” and President Joe Biden and his “corrupt Department of Justice,” hours before appearing in Miami federal court to answer for 37 charges against you.
On his Truth social network, Trump suggested that Justice Department-appointed special counsel Smith and his team “probably ‘planted’ information in the ‘boxes’ they were given.”
demonstrations are expected
The authorities hope that this Tuesday supporters and opponents of the former president will gather in the streets surrounding the federal court.
On Monday, dozens of supporters of the former president gathered to support him near the entrance to the golf course.
Trump National Doral Miami, in Doral.
Security measures in Miami
Since Monday, the authorities of Miami and Miami-Dade County are preparing a strong operation for Trump’s appearance before a federal court.
The mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, indicated that as part of the security measures in place, some streets adjacent to the court buildings and federal offices located in downtown Miami will be closed.
Trump’s road to court
From Trump National Doral Miami, the former president (2017-2021) will leave in the afternoon for the courthouse, which he will access through an underground tunnel and where agents of the US Marshals will take his fingerprints, as reported the local channel NBC 6.
After the judicial hearing, the former president will immediately take a plane to New Jersey where he is scheduled to raise funds for his presidential campaign.
Trump, quoted at 3 p.m.
The former US president is summoned at 3:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT) for the reading of the charges against him.
The Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of having kept confidential documents after leaving the White House, which contained secret information on nuclear weapons.
The appointment is at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Federal Courthouse in downtown Miami.
