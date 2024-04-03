Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in an interview with Al Jazeera that he wants to run against incumbent President Zelensky in the upcoming elections. The elections were actually supposed to take place last March 31, but were postponed due to the war. And King Willem-Alexander expressed his support for Ukraine at a conference in The Hague. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

#LIVE #President #Poroshenko #challenge #Zelensky #elections #Ukraine