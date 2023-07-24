Rhodes is hit by forest fires for the seventh day in a row, 19,000 tourists have been brought to safety there. Forest fires also broke out on the Greek islands and holiday destinations Evia and Corfu on Sunday. The mayor of North Corfu says the fires on the island have been set. Follow the latest news about the forest fires on the Greek islands in our live blog below.

#LIVE #Forest #fires #Corfu #possibly #lit #people #evacuated #Greek #island