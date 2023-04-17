LIVE foreign football | Wijnaldum with AS Roma ahead, Vilhena scores for Salernitana

With videoToday there is another full program in the five major foreign competitions. FC Barcelona took another step towards the title with a goalless draw at Getafe. In Serie A, Feyenoord opponent AS Roma will play against Udinese tonight in Stadio Olimpico. Follow all standings and results here.

Wijnaldum in the base at AS Roma

Georginio Wijnaldum had to show it on Thursday evening in De Kuip as a substitute, but tonight the 32-year-old midfielder from Rotterdam will be back in the starting line-up with Jose Mourinho’s team. AS Roma kicks off at 8.45 pm against Udinese in the sold-out Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where the return against Feyenoord awaits on Thursday evening (9 pm) in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Mourinho makes four more changes to his starting eleven, of which Stephan El Shaarawy and Andrea Belotti were expected due to the injuries of playmaker Paulo Dybala and striker Tammy Abraham.

AS Roma took the lead after 37 minutes. Edoardo Bove hit the rebound after Bryan Cristante’s penalty hit the inside of the post hard. Last Thursday, Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini shot hard against the outside of the post in De Kuip.



FC Barcelona is bumping towards the national title

No one doubts that FC Barcelona will soon win the 27th national title, but it will not have much shine. The team of trainer Xavi has shown little inspiration and creativity for weeks. It again led to a goalless draw this afternoon. After the 0-0 against Girona in Camp Nou last Monday, no goals were scored in the away match at Getafe today. Barcelona had 67 percent possession and the odds of 5-15 (1-3 on goal) were also in favor of the visitors, but it was not amusing or convincing for a second what the upcoming champion showed.

It is the first time in thirty years that Barcelona is stuck at 0-0 twice in a row. Frenkie de Jong was still missing due to a hamstring injury he sustained on Sunday, March 19, when Barcelona won 2-1 against Real Madrid through a late goal and thus decided the Spanish title fight.



Barcelona is eleven points ahead of number two Real Madrid in La Liga with nine rounds to go. Barcelona’s goal difference of 53-9 is good, but especially from a defensive point of view. Before the two bloodless 0-0 duels, Barcelona lost 0-4 to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. In February, Xavi’s team was already eliminated by Manchester United in the intermediate round of the Europa League, making the national title the only prize of the season.

Griezmann important for Atlético Madrid against Almería

Antoine Griezmann gave Atlético Madrid a two-goal victory over Almería in La Liga. Coach Diego Simeone’s team missed many opportunities for their own audience, so it remained exciting until the end: 2-1. Almería thought it would be awarded a penalty just in time after defender José María Giménez of Atlético had made a hand, but the referee concluded after reviewing the TV images that an Almería player had been offside just before.

Van Bommel wins with Royal Antwerp

Royal Antwerp FC has won the home match against KV Kortrijk. Arbnor Muja scored the only goal for coach Mark van Bommel’s team.

Antwerp remains number three in the Belgian league. The club is already certain of participation in the play-offs for the national title, in which the four best teams of the regular season can participate. Van Bommel let the Dutchmen Calvin Stengs, Gyrano Kerk and Vincent Janssen appear at the kick-off.

Anderlecht falls hard at leader Genk

A few days before the meeting with AZ in the quarter finals of the Conference League, Anderlecht lost in the Belgian league at leader Racing Genk. The Danish coach Brian Riemer saw that the leader was 5-2 too strong for his formation from Brussels.

A lot happened in the last 10 minutes of the first half. Mbwana Samatta put the home team ahead in the 36th minute, Islam Slimani equalized, but Genk took the lead again in extra time through Aziz Ouattara Mohammed. Thanks to goals from Joseph Paintsil and Bilal El Khannous, Genk quickly ran further after the restart. Anders Dreyer then scored again for Anderlecht, 4-2. Then it was Paintsil's turn again to determine the final score at 5-2.

The Dutch talent Bart Verbruggen was on target at Anderlecht. Former Ajax player and captain Jan Vertonghen was in defense at the club from Brussels. Anderlecht won 2-0 against AZ on Thursday. The return is next Thursday in Alkmaar. Anderlecht are in tenth place in the league.

Vilhena important for Salernitana against Torino

Tonny Vilhena has given Salernitana a point with his fourth goal in Serie A. The former Feyenoord player opened the score early in the away match against Torino with a shot from the edge of the penalty area. The home club from Turin came to the same level after almost an hour of play through striker Antonio Sanabria: 1-1.

Salernitana is in fifteenth place with 30 points. Vilhena’s team has 7 points more than Hellas Verona, which is just below the relegation line. Torino is firmly in the middle bracket with 39 points. Vilhena (28) is in his first season in Serie A. Salernitana hires the midfielder from RCD Espanyol, the second club from Barcelona.



Tonny Vilhena celebrates his goal against Torino. © AP



Program Premier League (England)





Program La Liga (Spain)





Program Bundesliga (Germany)





Program Serie A (Italy)





Program Ligue 1 (France)





Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)





Standings





