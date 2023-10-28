With videoToday there is another full program in the five major foreign competitions, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. The top clubs Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus are among others in action. View the results and standings below. El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid can be followed in our live blog.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
17:59
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #foreign #football #Weghorst #scores #goal #Hoffenheim #Flokken #stunt #visit #Chelsea