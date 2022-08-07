In the first weekend of the new football season, not only the Eredivisie shoots out of the starting blocks. The ball is also rolling again in competition in Belgium, France, England and Germany these days. Today Erik ten Hag had a dramatic debut in the Premier League as a manager of Manchester United, but there is more on the program. Check out our match center here!
England
• Leicester City – Brentford 2-1
• Manchester United – Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2
• West Ham United – Manchester City 0-2
Germany
• VfB Stuttgart – RB Leipzig 1-1
• FC Cologne – Schalke 04 3-1
France
• Toulouse FC – OGC Nice 1-1
• Angers – FC Nantes 0-0
• Lille – Auxerre 4-1
• Montpellier – Troyes 3-2
• Lens – Stade Brest 3-2
• Stade Rennais – FC Lorient 0-1
• 8.45 pm: Olympique Marseille – Stade de Reims 3-0
Belgium
• Standard Liège – Cercle Brugge 2-0
• KAA Gent – Westerlo 2-1
• Anderlecht – RFC Seraing 3-1
• 21.00 o’clock: Royal Antwerp FC – OH Leuven 2-2
