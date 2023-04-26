Lonely young people suffer from psychological problems: ‘Living on my own makes it more difficult’
More and more people feel lonely, but the increase among young people is particularly striking. What is the cause and how can young people more easily connect with their environment? “How resilient you are is partly determined by how much support you receive, and is therefore not fixed forever. So you should never give up hope.”
#LIVE #foreign #football #Taty #Castellanos #scores #goals #Girona #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply