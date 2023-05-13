Today is another full program in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. In this article we keep track of the program and all standings and results. At the bottom you will find the standings and other information for all competitions.
Premier League (England)
• 1.30pm: Leeds United – Newcastle United 1-0
• 4pm: Manchester United – Wolverhampton Wanderers
• 4pm: Aston Villa – Tottenham Hotspur
• 4pm: Chelsea – Nottingham Forest
• 4pm: Crystal Palace – Bournemouth
• 4pm: Southampton – Fulham
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Premier League here.
Bundesliga (Germany)
• 3.30 pm: Bayern Munich – Schalke 04
• 3.30 pm: Union Berlin – Freiburg
• 3.30 pm: Eintracht Frankfurt – Mainz
• 3.30 pm: Bochum – Augsburg
• 3.30 pm: Wolfsburg – Hoffenheim
• 6.30 pm: Borussia Dortmund – Borussia Mönchengladbach
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Bundesliga here.
Primera Division (Spain)
• 2pm: Real Sociedad – Girona
• 4:15 pm: Osasuna – Almeria
• 6.30 pm: Villarreal – Athletic Club
• 9pm: Real Madrid – Getafe
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Primera Division here.
Serie A (Italy)
• 3:00 PM: Salernitana – Atalanta
• 6pm: Spezia – AC Milan
• 8.45 pm: Inter – Sassuolo
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Serie A here.
Ligue 1 (France)
• 5 pm: RC Strasbourg – OGC Nice
• 9 pm: Paris Saint-Germain – AC Ajaccio
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Ligue 1 here.
Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
Conference League Playoffs
• 6.15 pm: Cercle Brugge – KAA Gent
• 8.45 pm: Standard – Westerlo
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Jupiler Pro League here.
