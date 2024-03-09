Another full football program awaits us abroad on Saturday. At PSV, all eyes will be on Borussia Dortmund, which plays against Werder Bremen in the run-up to the Champions League clash against the Eindhoven team. Erik ten Hag plays with Manchester United against Everton. In addition, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid and Internazionale are also in action. View the program here.
