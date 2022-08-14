Today again plenty of top football in the major foreign competitions. The London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur caused fireworks, but Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also in action. And will Cyriel Dessers, Georginio Wijnaldum and Tonny Vilhena make their debut in the Serie A? Follow all matches live via our match center and view the complete program and results below.
Premier League
• Nottingham Forest – West Ham United 1-0
• Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur 2-2
La Liga
• Cadiz – Real Sociedad 0-1
• Valencia – Girona 1-0
• 10 pm: Almeria – Real Madrid 1-0
Bundesliga
• FSV Mainz 05 – Union Berlin 0-0
• Bayern Munich – VfL Wolfsburg 2-0
Serie A
• Fiorentina – Cremonese 3-2
• Lazio – Bologna 2-1
• 8.45 pm: Salernitana – AS Roma 0-1
• 8.45 pm: Spezia Calcio – Empoli 1-0
league 1
• AC Ajaccio – RC Lens 0-0
• AJ Auxerre – Angers SCO 2-2
• Stade de Reims – Clermont 2-4
• Troyes AC – Toulouse 0-3
• OGC Nice – RC Strasbourg 1-1
• 8.45 pm: Stade Brest – Olympique Marseille 1-1
Jupiler Pro League
• St. Truiden – RSC Anderlecht 0-3
• KAS Eupen – Royal Antwerp FC 0-1
• OH Leuven – Club Brugge 0-3
• 21.00 o’clock: Zulte Waregem – Racing Genk 1-3
