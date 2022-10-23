Monday, October 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE foreign football | Rick Karsdorp with AS Roma in squatter against leader Napoli

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in World Europe
0

Today there are again great competitions abroad on the program. League-leader Arsenal visits Southampton in the Premier League, Frenkie de Jong plays with Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao and AS Roma receives Napoli. In this widget we keep track of the program and all intermediate positions and results. At the bottom you will find the standings and other information of all competitions.

Premier League (England) schedule


Program La Liga (Spain)


Bundesliga program (Germany)


Program Serie A (Italy)


Program Ligue 1 (France)


Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)


Standings







Statistics







#LIVE #foreign #football #Rick #Karsdorp #Roma #squatter #leader #Napoli

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts