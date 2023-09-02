With videoLike almost every weekend, there are beautiful posters on the program in England, such as Joël Veltmans Brighton & Hove Albion against Sven Botman’s Newcastle United. But Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also in action today. We list all matches in major foreign competitions.

Premier League

• Sheffield United – Everton 2-2

• Brentford – Bournemouth 2-2

• Burnley – Tottenham Hotspur 2-5

• Chelsea – Nottingham Forest 0-1

• Manchester City – Fulham 5-1

• 6.30 pm | Brighton & Hove Albion – Newcastle United

Nathan Aké and Arnaut Danjuma score, hat-trick Erling Haaland

Nathan Aké contributed with a questionable header to a big 5-1 victory over Kenny Tete’s Fulham. When Aké headed the ball towards the goal, Manuel Akanji was offside, but not a nuisance according to the referee. The Orange-international took care of the important 2-1, after which Erling Haaland made another hat-trick in the second half and brought his season total to six. Walked with Manchester City’s victory The Citizens three points away from Chelsea. The Blueswhere Noni Madueke and Ian Maatsen came on, lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest at home. See also Mercedes will make “electrical invasion” in Brazil, starting with the EQS

Thanks to Arnaut Danjuma’s first league goal, Everton, who rents the Dutchman from Villarreal, has one point left in the away match against Sheffield United. With a 2-1 deficit, the former player of NEC and Club Brugge, among others, equalized on a pass from Nathan Patterson: 2-2. There was no more scoring after that. It was Everton’s first point after three Premier League defeats. Danjuma had already helped his club to a tight victory (1-2) earlier in the week in a game for the League Cup at Doncaster Rovers. There he made the winning goal two minutes before the end.

Bundesliga

• Augsburg – VfL Bochum 2-2

• Bayer Leverkusen – SV Darmstadt 5-1

• Hoffenheim – VfL Wolfsburg 3-1

• VfB Stuttgart – Freiburg 5-0

• Werder Bremen – FSV Mainz 4-0

• 6.30 pm | Borussia Monchengladbach – Bayern Munich

Two assists for Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong, who has not been selected by Orange national coach Ronald Koeman for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Ireland, continues to do well at Bayer Leverkusen. With two assists, the wing defender was partly responsible for the big 5-1 win over SV Darmstadt 98. Due to the big win, Bayer Leverkusen is now first in the Bundesliga with nine points from three games. See also Skiing | Markus Vuorela, wised up from the accident, packs "dry shirts and bananas" for the Tour de Skill Wout Weghorst played a special home game with Hoffenheim. His old club VfL Wolfsburg came to visit. Weghorst, who took yellow, did not score, but his team did win 3-1. Sepp van den Berg’s FSV Mainz 05 crashed hard. The former defender of PEC Zwolle, who is rented from Liverpool, had to swallow a 4-0 defeat at Werder Bremen.

La Liga

• Real Sociedad – Granada 5-3

• 4.15 pm | Real Madrid – Getafe

• 6.30 pm | Deportivo Alaves – Valencia

• 9:00 pm | Real Betis – Rayo Vallecano





Series A

• 6.30 pm | Bologna-Cagliari

• 6.30 pm | Udinese – Frosinone

• 8.45 pm | Atalanta Bergamo-Monza

• 8.45 pm | Napoli-Lazio



League 1

• 5 pm | Stade Brest – Stade Rennes

• 9:00 pm | AS Monaco – RC Lens





ProLeague

• Cercle Brugge – Westerlo 2-1

• 6.15 pm | KV Mechelen – KAS Eupen

• 8.45 pm | Standard Liege – RWD Molenbeek

