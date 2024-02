Today there is another full program in the five major foreign competitions, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. Frenkie de Jong plays with Barcelona against Deportivo Alavés, Daley Blind plays with Girona, Micky van de Ven with Tottenham Hotspur, Matthijs de Ligt with Bayern Munich, Tijjani Reijnders with AC Milan and there is much more football! View the program here.